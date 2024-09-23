Tino Benza on another Europe adventure, closing in on deal

Herentals midfielder Tino Benza is closing in on a deal in Europe, amid revelations that an agency called him back to England where he has sharpening skills, with a number of top coaches fine-tuning him for possible move.

The 22-year-old Benza was first invited to England for the same program in July and spent three weeks training.

He reportedly impressed —a development which necessitated the agency to sign him up and invited him back for further logistics in the wake of a possible move.

The 2022 and 2023 Premier Soccer League (PSL) People’s Choice award winner, who flew to England a fortnight ago for further assessments, might miss the remainder of the current season.

Benza, who was converted to a wide role diverging from his traditional target man position by his uncle —Herentals coach Paul Benza, is relishing the prospect of bigger challenges ahead.

“It’s been a good challenge for me, being in a different environment with high competition and expectations. Initially, it was tough, but I’m starting to enjoy the challenge and new experience,” said Tino.

“Everything looks promising at the moment. I’m grasping what’s required to succeed in Europe,” he added.

Herentals coach (Paul) Benza is confident Tino will break the European ceiling.

“We are just expecting the best from him because the club is still searching for that first player who will make a foreign breakthrough,” Paul said.