ZIFA appoints Sithethelelwe Sibanda as new Mighty Warriors coach

The Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee has appointed Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda as the new Head Coach of the Mighty Warriors.

Sibanda, who is making a return to the national women’s side, will take charge of the team at the upcoming COSAFA Women’s Championship.

A statement by the ZIFA NC reads: “Sithethelelwe Sibanda Appointed Head Coach of the Mighty Warriors

The Zimbabwe Football Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda as the new Head Coach of the Zimbabwe Women’s Senior National Team, the Mighty Warriors.

“Sibanda, a holder of the CAF A coaching licence, is set to lead the team as they prepare for the upcoming COSAFA Cup tournament, scheduled to take place in October in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Sibanda is no stranger to the Mighty Warriors, having previously served as head coach from 2017 to 2021.

“Her experience and leadership were instrumental in shaping the team during that period, and she was part of the coaching staff when the Mighty Warriors made history by qualifying for their first-ever Olympic Games at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro event in Brazil.”

ZIFA Normalisation Committee Chairman, Lincoln Mutasa, expressed his confidence in Sibanda’s abilities, adding:

“We are thrilled to have Sithethelelwe Sibanda return to lead the Mighty Warriors. She has a proven track record and deep understanding of the game, and we are confident that under her guidance, the team will continue to excel on the regional and international stage.

“Her commitment to the development of women’s football in Zimbabwe is unparalleled, and we look forward to seeing the team thrive under her leadership. On behalf of the Zimbabwe Football Association, I congratulate and welcome Sithethelelwe on her appointment and wish her all the best in the upcoming COSAFA Cup.”