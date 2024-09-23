Zim players based abroad round-up

Nyasha Mushekwi scored his first hattrick of the season when he fired home Yunnan Yukun to a 5-0 win over Qingdao Red Lions in the Chinese League One on Saturday.

Mushekwi netted his first goal of the day in 36th minute to open the scoring.

He scored two more goals in the second half to complete his hattrick.

The Zimbabwean striker was subbed off in the 84th minute.

Mushekwi now has twenty-two goals in twenty-four games this season.

In South Africa, Divine Lunga returned from an injury to play his first game of the campaign over the weekend.

Lunga had missed the opening part of the season after suffering a injury in the pre-season.

He started in Mamelodi Sundowns’ Champions League victory against Mbabane Swallows and played until the 85th minute.

Teenage Hadebe made his debut at American MLS club Cincinnati on Sunday.

Hadebe joined the team late last month on a free transfer, having left Turkish side Konyaspor at the end of last campaign.

The defender came on as a late substitute in the 2-2 draw against Nashville.

He played the final four minutes of the match and received a yellow card during that short period.

The appearance marked his return to the MLS, having played for Houston Dynamo until last year.

France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi also received a yellow card over the weekend.

Munetsi started in the Stade de Reims first XI that drew 1-1 against PSG in the Ligue 1.

Fellow countryman Tinotenda Kadewere retained his place in the Nantes starting XI to make his third successive start.

Kadewere played for sixty minutes before he was subbed off.

Marvelous Nakamba made his second start of the Championship season after starting in Luton Town’s 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Brendan Galloway was an unused substitute for Plymouth Argyle against West Brom in the Championship.

Tawanda Chirewa missed his second game for Derby after suffering a concussion on national duty with the Warriors.

Rinomhota made Cardiff City’s matchday squad but was an unused substitute in the game against Leeds United.

In the Scottish Premier League, Tawanda Maswanhise played for 78 minutes in Motherwell’s 2-1 win over Dundee United, while Udinese defender Jordan Zemura came on as a late substitute in the 3-0 Serie A defeat against Roma.

Denmark-based defender Munashe Garan’anga will be in action on Monday night when his FC Copenhagen side face AaB.