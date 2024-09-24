Dynamos duo involved in traffic accident

Dynamos captain Frank Makarati and his teammate Tendai Magwaza were involved in a road accident on Monday night.

Makarati and Magwaza were on their way home to Chitungwiza after returning from Botswana on CAF Confederation Cup duty.

The vehicle in which they were travelling in, a Ford Ranger, was involved in a head-on collision.

The pair was admitted at Harare Hospital but didn’t suffer serious injuries, and the players were later discharged.

Meanwhile, Dynamos will not be in action on Wednesday when the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League returns in matchday 27.

Dembare were supposed to host Chicken Inn but the match was postponed to allow the Harare giants to rest after their Confederation Cup encounter against Orapa United in Francistown, Botswana over the weekend.