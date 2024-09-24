Venue and dates for Warriors games against Namibia revealed

The venue for the Warriors’ next two games in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers has been revealed.

The national team will face Namibia in back-to-back games in the third and fourth matchday of Group J in October.

Both games will be played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa as Namibia also don’t have approved grounds to host international matches.

Namibia will host the matchday 3 encounter on Thursday 10 October. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Zimbabwe will then host the matchday 4 tie at the same venue on 14 October at 6 pm CAT.