Venue and dates for Warriors games against Namibia revealed

7:48 pm
by Soccer24 Team

The venue for the Warriors’ next two games in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers has been revealed.

The national team will face Namibia in back-to-back games in the third and fourth matchday of Group J in October.

Both games will be played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa as Namibia also don’t have approved grounds to host international matches.

Namibia will host the matchday 3 encounter on Thursday 10 October. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Zimbabwe will then host the matchday 4 tie at the same venue on 14 October at 6 pm CAT.

 

 

