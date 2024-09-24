Walter Magaya weighing option to run for ZIFA presidency

Yadah FC owner Walter Magaya said he is weighing a move to run for the ZIFA presidency at the upcoming elections.

A new ZIFA board is expected to be elected in office before the Nomalisation Committee’s tenure expires in June next year.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the inaugural Heart Women Soccer Tournament, Magaya said he has received a request from a group of women’s football administrators to run for ZIFA presidency but will weigh the option.

“There’s a group of people from the Women’s Soccer League that came to me and said that I should put my name for Zifa presidency,” the Yadah owner revealed.

“I’ll discuss this with my family and church before deciding.

“I’ll analyse the situation, considering what changes can be made and how I can contribute. I’ll make a decision within two weeks.”

Other confirmed candidate include UK-based FIFA Football Match Agent Ellen Chiwenga.