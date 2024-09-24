Zidane’s son and ex Real Madrid player Enzo retires from football at 29

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane’s eldest son Enzo has retired from football at the age of 29.

The former midfielder started his youth career with Italian giants Juventus’ Academy in 2000 before joining Real Madrid Academy four years later.

His senior debut at Madrid came in November 2016, when his father brought him on during a Copa del Rey match against Cultural Leonesa. Enzo scored a goal that day, but failed to consolidate his place in the senior team.

After leaving the Bernabéu, he went on to play for clubs such as Alavés, Almería, Lausanne-Sport, Deportivo Aves, with his final team being Fuenlabrada.

The Frenchman spent the past year without a club and this has prompted him to hang his boots and focus on his family and business.