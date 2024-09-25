Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 27

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 27.

Fulltime:

Highlanders 2-0 Arenel

90′ Goal!!! Gillian Nyathi scores for Highlanders.

41′ Goal!!! Lynoth Chikuhwa scores for Highlanders.

Hwange 2-0 CAPS United

83′ Goal!!! Shepherd Gahadzikwa scores for Hwange.

71′ Goal!!! Dominic Chungwa scores for Hwange.

Green Fuel 1-1 FC Platinum

34′ Goal!!! Jarison Selemani scores for FCP.

14′ Goal!!! Colins Duwa scores for Greenfuel.

Simba Bhora 2-0 Chegutu Pirates

45′ Goal!!! Mthokozisi Msebe scores for Simba.

18′ Goal!!! Ishmael Nyanhi scores for Simba.

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars

71′ Goal!!! Murasiranwa scores for Ngezi.

62′ Goal!!! Reason Sibanda scores for Chiefs.

11′ Red Card to Kudzai Chigwida (Ngezi).

Manica Diamonds 0-1 ZPC Kariba

Telone 6-1 Bikita Minerals

85′ Goal!!! Dubai Zivanai scores for TelOne.

56′ Goal!!! Navaya scores for TelOne.

41′ Goal!!! Masilela gets his brace.

36′ Goal!!! Tinashe Ruzive pulls one back for Bikita.

18′ Goal!!! Masilela scores for TelOne.

13′ Goal!!! Trust Nyabinde doubles Telone lead.

1′ Goal!!! Washington Navaya puts Telone ahead.

Yadah 1-0 Herentals

8′ Goal!!! Khama Billiat scores for Yadah.