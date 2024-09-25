Michael Nees speaks on Marvelous Nakamba’s potential Warriors return

Warriors coach Michael Nees has commented on Marvelous Nakamba’s potential return to the national fold for the upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games.

Zimbabwe will face Namibia in back-to-back encounters on matchday 3 and 4.

Nakamba recently returned to action after an eight-month absence due to a knee injury.

The Luton Town midfielder started playing last month, featuring in the Carabao Cup ahead of the international break and then in the Championship last weekend.

Having missed the Warriors’ first two games in the Afcon Qualifiers, the midfielder is facing a potential return to the national fold but Nees remains cautious about his availability.

“He [Nakamba] has had another game over the weekend. We must take it step by step. I’m in contact with him,” the gaffer told NewsDay.

“He had a serious injury, and we need to be careful depending on how the situation is. If he can train full practice, if he can play for lengthy periods and so on.”