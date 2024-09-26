COSAFA retains three slots for 2024 CHAN tournament as number of participating teams is increased

The COSAFA region has retained three slots at the 2024 CHAN tournament.

The tournament will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania between 1-28 February 2025. This will be the first time the event will take place in three countries.

A total of nineteen teams will take part in the competition, an increase from 18 in the previous edition.

The increase in the number of participating teams is due to the three host nations taking up all slots for the CECAFA zone via automatic qualification, and as a result of that an additional slot has been made available for the region.

The first round of Qualifiers will be played on the weekend of 25-27 October 2024.

Zimbabwe will return to the competition after missing the previous edition because of an international ban.