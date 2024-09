Namibia name preliminary squad for back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Zimbabwe

Namibia have named their preliminary squad for the back-to-back 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games against Zimbabwe.

The Brave Warriors will host the Warriors on 10 October on matchday 3 before playing the same side away on matchday 4.

Both games will be played at the same venue, Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa because the two countries don’t have approved grounds to host international matches.

Here is the preliminary Namibia squad:

GOALKEEPERS

LOYDT KAZAPUA

EDWARD MAOVA

JONAS MATEUS

KAMAIJANDA NDISIRO

DEFENDERS

TULI NASHIXWA

IVAN KAMBERIPA

PETRUS KAMATI

ERASTUS JOSEPH

AREND ABUBAKAR

VITAPI NGARUKA

NGERO KATUUA

KEENDJELE ANDREAS

CHARLES HAMBIRA

RIAAN HANAMUB

KENNEDY AMUTENYA

ERASMUS IKEINGE

KUFANGA TILIMALO

MIDFIELDERS

APPROCIUS PETRUS

MOSES SHIDOLO

ROMEO KASUME

PAULUS AMUTENYA

GODWIN EISEB

LAWRENCE DOESEB

MBAKONDJA TJAHIKIKA

PRINCE TJIUEZA

DEON HOTTO

FORWARDS

Peter SHALULILE

BETHEUL MUZEU

ERASTUS KULULA

DAVID NDEUNYEMA

FARRES HAIDULA