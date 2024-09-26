PSL summons Highlanders after abandonment of Chibuku Super Cup game against Simba Bhora

The Premier Soccer League has summoned Highlanders following the abandonment of their Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal clash against Simba Bhora last weekend.

The match was prematurely ended when it was goalless on the 75th minute mark after Bosso players and the technical staff left the field in protest over the referee’s decision to award a penalty to Simba.

The match official gave a foul after Tinashe Balakasi was seemingly brought down inside the box.

Highlanders felt the referee’s call was biased, as the foul had happened outside the box.

The team left the pitch before the penalty was taken.

The PSL has now summoned Highlanders to appear before the DC.

The league said: “The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has received official match reports from Simba Bhora FC, Highlanders FC and the match officials following the abandonment of the Chibuku Super Cup quarter final match between the two clubs played at Wadzanayi Stadium on Sunday, 22nd September 2024.

“In accordance with the Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, Highlanders FC has been summoned to appear before the PSL Ad Hoc Committee on allegations of breaching the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations, specifically:

Order 8.8: Causing the abandonment of a Chibuku Super Cup match.

“The hearing will take place at the PSL offices on Tuesday1 October 2024 at 1730 hours.”