TV Info for Zimbabwe U20 vs Botswana U20 in Afcon COSAFA Qualifier

The Zimbabwe U20 national team will begin their campaign in the Afcon U20 COSAFA Qualifier today.

The Young Warriors will play Botswana in their first Group A game at ABB stadium in Matola, Mozambique at 12 noon.

The encounter will mark the return of the Young Warriors to the regional tournament after missing there for the past three years.

The game will be available to watch on SuperSport TV in Zimbabwe and the entire Southern Africa.

For those outside the region, the match will be streamed live on FIFA+ and no registration is needed.