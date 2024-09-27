Simba Bhora, Highlanders hit with $6000 fines

The Premier Soccer League has hit Simba Bhora and Highlanders with heavy fines following the chaotic scenes that happened during their Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal clash last weekend.

The encounter was marred by crowd trouble when the supporters of the two clubs clashed at the terraces, causing a five-minute stoppage.

A statement by the PSL reads: “The Premier Soccer League has fined both Simba Bhora FC and Highlanders FC a sum of $6,000 each, following incidents of missile throwing and violence that occurred during their Chibuku Super Cup quarter final match played at Wadzanayi Stadium on Sunday, 22 September 2024.

“These sanctions are in accordance with Order 8.9 of the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations, which states that failure by a club to exercise control over its fans before, during, and after the match, leading to chaos or violence attracts a fine of $6,000.

“Clubs are reminded of their responsibility to ensure the safety and conduct of their fans at all times.”

Highlanders are also facing other charges related to the abandonment of the encounter after their players and the technical staff walked away in protest over referee’s decision to award a penalty to Simba Bhora in second half.

Peter Muduhwa and substitute Tinashe Balakasi collided outside the box but the striker threw himself into the box, deceiving the referee in the process.