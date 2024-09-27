Simon Marange explains what went wrong in Young Warriors draw against Botswana

Zimbabwe U20 national team coach Simon Marange has pointed out the lapse in concentration as the main factor that affected his side in 1-1 draw against Botswana.

The Young Warriors faced the Young Zebras in the opening game of the Afcon U20 COSAFA Qualifier Group A on Thursday.

Zimbabwe took the lead in the first half through Enock Moyo, but the advantage was cancelled out by Phillip Kaku later in the second half.

Speaking after the match, Marange said: “There was a moment we were in total control and moments where we lost concentration when we needed to take chances and put the game out of reach for Botswana.

“But nothing much went wrong. We tried to bring in some freshness in wide areas to keep the intensity but we didn’t get results out of that and we kept inviting pressure where we lost concentration with a bit of tiredness but it’s something we will look at.”

Zimbabwe will play Eswatini in their second match on 28 September.