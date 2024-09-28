Highlanders issue statement after PSL hit them with $6000 fine as club faces more charges

Highlanders executive chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has admitted that the club is going through rough times after the PSL hit them with a heavy fine.

Bosso were fined $6000 following crowd trouble that marred their Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal clash against Simba Bhora last weekend.

Simba were also hit with a similar fine.

The Bulawayo giants are also facing other charges related to the abandonment of the encounter after their players and the technical staff walked away in protest over referee’s decision to award a penalty to Simba Bhora in second half.

Peter Muduhwa and substitute Tinashe Balakasi collided outside the box but the striker threw himself into the box, deceiving the referee in the process.

In a statement, Mhlophe said: “We are going through a challenging time as a club at the moment. The situation is untenable. Laws of the game are being reinvented to decide outcomes of professional matches.

“In the face of all this, let us choose higher ground. Highlanders FC asks you to remain calm as we wade through all this. We call upon all our supporters and football loving members to maintain peace and to refrain from violence, verbally or physically. Let us stand together.”