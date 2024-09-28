Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28.

Fulltime:

FC Platinum 1-0 Highlanders

-Fulltime.

90′ Seven minutes added.

79′ FCP Sub: T. Ngwenya replaces Mutimbanyoka.

77′ Selemani’s shot goes over.

76′ Free kick to Highlanders just outside the box, Mbeba takes it straight to the goal but the keeper makes a good save.

66′ FCP Sub: T. Ngwenya, S. Mhlanga replaces Muvirimi, Magaya.

75′ Peter Muduhwa scores but the linesman raises his flag for an offside.

73′ Highlanders Sub: G. Ncube replaces M. Ncube.

64′ Brighton Ncube gets the. space and tries his luck with a shot , but it sails over the crossbar.

51′ Highlanders Sub: B. Ncube replaces N. Ndlovu.

-Halftime.

45′ Goal!!! Panashe Mutimbanyoka scores for FCP.

45′ One minute added.

37′ Free kick to Highlanders, Mbeba takes it but the ball is cleared.

32′ Corner kick to FCP, cleared.

28′ Mhlanga’s header goes over.

22′ Free kick to FCP on the edge of the box, Selemani takes it but Sibanda makes a great save.

20′ Sibanda makes a great save to deny Jarison Selemani.

17′ Muvirimi with a header but it goes off target.

10′ Chikuhwa gets the space but sends his shot over.

8′ Corner kick to FCP, cleared.

1′ Kick-off!!!

FCP XI: Magalane, L. Mhlanga, Ndlovu, Magaya, Mhindirira, Pavari, Banda, Bhebhe, Mutimbanyoka, Selemani, Muvirimi.

Herentals 1-2 Dynamos

90′ Goal!!! Herentals pull one back.

86′ Goal!!! Mudadi gets his brace.

66′ Goal!!! Donald Mudadi scores for Dynamos.

Ngezi Platinum 0-0 Simba Bhora

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Greenfuel

Arenel 0-0 Hwange