Image Banner

Simba Bhora lead reduced as FC Platinum edge Highlanders

5:47 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Simba lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table  was reduced after playing a goalless draw against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The log leaders kept their unbeaten run but the result saw them dropping two points.

The Shamva-based side is now on 57 points, seven behind second-placed FC Platinum, who edged Highlanders.

The Platinum Boys bounced back to winning ways courtesy of Panashe Mutimbanyoka’s first half strike.

Bosso remained in the fifth position with forty-one points.

In Harare, Dynamos beat Herentals 2-1, thanks to a second half brace from Donald Mudadi.

Elsewhere, ZPC Kariba edged Green Fuel 1-0, while Arenel and Hwange played a goalless draw.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28 Results:
FC Platinum 1-0 Highlanders
Herentals 1-2 Dynamos
Ngezi Platinum 0-0 Simba Bhora
ZPC Kariba 1-0 Greenfuel
Arenel 0-0 Hwange

Image Banner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

Copyright © Soccer24, 2024. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE VIDEOS