Simba Bhora lead reduced as FC Platinum edge Highlanders

Simba lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table was reduced after playing a goalless draw against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The log leaders kept their unbeaten run but the result saw them dropping two points.

The Shamva-based side is now on 57 points, seven behind second-placed FC Platinum, who edged Highlanders.

The Platinum Boys bounced back to winning ways courtesy of Panashe Mutimbanyoka’s first half strike.

Bosso remained in the fifth position with forty-one points.

In Harare, Dynamos beat Herentals 2-1, thanks to a second half brace from Donald Mudadi.

Elsewhere, ZPC Kariba edged Green Fuel 1-0, while Arenel and Hwange played a goalless draw.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28 Results:

FC Platinum 1-0 Highlanders

Herentals 1-2 Dynamos

Ngezi Platinum 0-0 Simba Bhora

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Greenfuel

Arenel 0-0 Hwange