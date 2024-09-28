Video: Knowledge Musona on target as Jordan Zemura register first assist in Serie A

Knowledge Musona scored his second goal for Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Musona was on target in the 4-2 win against Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

He netted his team’s third goal to grab the lead for the first time in the game.

🇿🇼 Knowledge Musona knows how to hit them from far out 💥#FATOKH #RoshnSaudiLeague pic.twitter.com/VZVkxuCGCv — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) September 28, 2024

His other goal in the season came earlier in the month when he opened his scoring account at Al Akhdoud, a club he joined ahead of this season.

In Italy, Jordan Zemura registered his first assist for Udinese in the Serie A.

Zemura assisted Udinese’s first goal in the 3-2 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan.

The Zimbabwean started in the match and played the entire ninety minutes.

His other direct goal involvement in the league came last season when he scored in the 1-1 draw against Cagliari.

The other assist was recorded last term in the Italian Cup.