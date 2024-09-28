Zim U20 register first victory at Afcon U20 COSAFA Qualifier

The Zimbabwe national U20 team registered their first win at ongoing Afcon U20 COSAFA Qualifier tournament after beating Eswatini on Saturday afternoon.

The Young Warriors drew their first Group A match 1-1 against Botswana two days ago.

In their second game, they won 3-0 to move to four points i. the group.

Tanaka Cherera netted the. opening goal in the 25th minute before Nesbert Muzenda doubled the lead from the spot three minutes into the second half.

Substitute Prince Ndlovu sealed the victory in the 85th minute.

With the victory, Zimbabwe is now on top of the Group A.

They will face hosts Mozambique on Monday in their final group game.