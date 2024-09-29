CLPSL Wrap: CAPS United, Yadah share spoils as Chicken Inn win

CAPS United and Yadah played a 1-1 draw in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28 encounter that took place at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare.

The Miracle Boys were without their star player Khama Billiat who was serving a yellow card suspension.

William Manondo opened the scoring for the Green Machine in the 43rd minute.

The goal placed the CAPS striker one goal clear on the top of the scoring chart with twelve goals.

Yadah got their equaliser through Ryan Ncube in the 69th minute.

Chicken Inn won 2-0 against Bulawayo Chiefs in a derby played at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

Malvin Hwata scored the opening goal on the hour before Tulani Joseph doubled the lead ten minutes from time.

Elsewhere, TelOne edged Chegutu Pirates 0-1, while Bikita Minerals and Manica Diamonds played a goalless draw.