Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28.
Fulltime:
CAPS United 1-1 Yadah
69′ Goal!!! Ryan Ncube scores for. Yadah.
43′ Goal!!! Manondo scores for CAPS.
1′ Kick-off!!!
CAPS XI: Rayners, Manokore, Murwira, Kangwa, Chapusha, Mureremba, Bunjira, Chinyengetere, Mbolo, Manondo, Bamusi.
Yadah XI: Kigonya, Mandivei, Faranando, Chitauro, Gwatidzo, Mustafa, Ndereki, T. Rusike, E. Rusike, Maguranyanga, J. Chipangura.
Chicken Inn 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
85′ Goal!!! Tulani scores for Chicken Inn.
60′ Goal!!! Hwata scores for Chicken Inn.
Chegutu Pirates 0-1 TelOne
Bikita Minerals 0-0 Manica Diamonds