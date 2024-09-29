Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28.

Fulltime:

CAPS United 1-1 Yadah

69′ Goal!!! Ryan Ncube scores for. Yadah.

43′ Goal!!! Manondo scores for CAPS.

1′ Kick-off!!!

CAPS XI: Rayners, Manokore, Murwira, Kangwa, Chapusha, Mureremba, Bunjira, Chinyengetere, Mbolo, Manondo, Bamusi.

Yadah XI: Kigonya, Mandivei, Faranando, Chitauro, Gwatidzo, Mustafa, Ndereki, T. Rusike, E. Rusike, Maguranyanga, J. Chipangura.

Chicken Inn 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

85′ Goal!!! Tulani scores for Chicken Inn.

60′ Goal!!! Hwata scores for Chicken Inn.

Chegutu Pirates 0-1 TelOne

Bikita Minerals 0-0 Manica Diamonds