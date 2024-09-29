Michael Nees still engaging Knowledge Musona on possible Warriors return

Warriors coach Michael Nees has revealed that he still holding talks with former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona about a possible return to international football.

Musona retired from national team duty in 2022, and following the appointment of Ness in July, the gaffer tried to convince forward to reconsider his decision ahead of the start of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

The initial talks yielded nothing as the Saudi Arabia-based star maintained that he wants remain in retirement and focus on his club career.

In an interview with the Sunday Mail, Nees revealed that he has continued engaging Musona and has pointed out positive indications.

“I am in contact with Knowledge (Musona), already two months now, but the moment must be right,” the gaffer told the newspaper, adding:

“But we are in good talks. The talks are good, I can tell you, but the time is not yet right. And that has nothing to do with him really, I am just telling you.

“I think he didn’t have a game for three months and then he is just starting again now.

“At this age you also need to be careful. You need to make sure you are in good shape because we play two international matches in about four days.”

Meanwhile, Nees is expected to announce his Warriors squad for the upcoming back-to-back 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games next month.

The Warriors will face Namibia away on matchday 3 on and at home on 10 October before hosting the return leg four days later.