Warriors striker Daniel Msendami scores debut goal in South African top-flight

Warriors striler Daniel Msendami scored his first goal in the South African Betway Premiership.

Msendami netted Marumo Gallants’ solitary goal in the 1-0 win against Golden Arrows on Saturday.

The striker started in the match and played until the 87th minute.

He scored in the third minute and the goal gave Marumo their first victory of the season.

Msendami, who has played in all four league appearances this season, also have an assist to his name.

Meanwhile in England, Lincoln City defender Tendayi Darikwa also had a direct goal involvement after registering his first assist of the season in the 2-0 League One win over Cambridge United.

Darikwa, who scored before in this season, joined Lincoln ahead of the new season on a free transfer after leaving Cypriot side Apollon Limassol.