CAF Champions League, Confed Cup action returns on SuperSport TV

The Confederation of African Football has reached an agreement with South Africa-based pay-tv SuperSport to broadcast the inter-club competitions.

The pay tv last broadcast the two competitions four years ago when their broadcast deal expired.

With Lagardere’s $1 billion rights deal cancelled and a subsequent shift towards European football, the satellite TV service did not renew the contract.

SuperSport have now reached a deal to bring back the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup starting with this season’s group stages.

CAF has reached an agreement with @SuperSportTV for the 2024/25 CAF Interclub Pay TV (English) for:

#TotalEnergiesCAFCL, #CAFWCL,

#TotalEnergiesCAFCC,

#TotalEnergiesCAFSC 2025 We welcome the World of Champions to the home of Africa’s biggest Sporting event pic.twitter.com/3sQTxWblrK — CAF Media (@CAF_Media) September 30, 2024