CAF Champions League, Confed Cup action returns on SuperSport TV

1:39 pm
by Soccer24 Team

The Confederation of African Football has reached an agreement with South Africa-based pay-tv SuperSport to broadcast the inter-club competitions.

The pay tv last broadcast the two competitions four years ago when their broadcast deal expired.

With Lagardere’s $1 billion rights deal cancelled and a subsequent shift towards European football, the satellite TV service did not renew the contract.

SuperSport have now reached a deal to bring back the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup starting with this season’s group stages.

