FIFA hits Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o with sanctions

FIFA has hit the Cameroon FA (FECAFOOT) president Samuel Eto’o with sanction.

Eto’o has been handed a six-month ban from attending any international matches involving the Cameroon national teams.

The sanction comes after the former Barcelona forward breached two articles of the world governing body’s disciplinary code.

The 43-year-old was found guilty of offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play and misconduct of players and officials during his nation’s Under-20 Women’s World Cup last-16 game against Brazil on 11 September.

A statement by FIFA reads: “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the President of the Cameroonian Football Association (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o, with a six-month ban from attending matches of Cameroon’s representative teams for breaches of articles 13 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 14 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

“The sanction was imposed in connection with the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ round-of-16 match between Brazil and Cameroon played in Bogotá, Colombia, on 11 September 2024.

“The ban imposed on Mr Eto’o prevents him from attending mens’ and women’s matches involving FECAFOOT teams of all categories and age groups.

“Mr Eto’o has been notified today, the date on which the sanction comes into force.”