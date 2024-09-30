Zim players based abroad round-up

Knowledge Musona scored his second goal for Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Musona was on target in the 4-2 win against Al-Fateh.

He netted his team’s third goal to grab the lead for the first time in the game.

Also on target over the weekend was Warriors striker Daniel Msendami, who scored his first goal in the South African Betway Premiership.

Msendami netted Marumo Gallants’ solitary goal in the 1-0 win against Golden Arrows on Saturday.

The striker started in the match and played until the 87th minute.

He scored in the third minute and the goal gave Marumo their first victory of the season.

The performance got him a Man of the Match award, his first honour in the South African top-flight.

France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi found the back of the net in Stade de Reims’ 3-1 win over Angers in the Ligue 1.

The Warriors vice-captain now has three goals in this season, adding on to the other he scored early this month.

Another Zimbabwean player in France, Tinotenda Kadewere of Nentes didn’t feature over the weekend due to an unknown injury.

In Italy, Jordan Zemura registered his first assist for Udinese in the Serie A.

Zemura assisted Udinese’s first goal in the 3-2 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan.

The Zimbabwean started in the match and played the entire ninety minutes.

England-based defender Tendayi Darikwa also had a direct goal involvement after registering his first assist of the season in Lincoln City’s 2-0 League One win over Cambridge United.

Darikwa, who scored before in this season, joined Lincoln ahead of the new season on a free transfer after leaving Cypriot side Apollon Limassol.

Tawanda Chirewa returned from a two-week head injury layoff after featuring in Derby County’s 3-2 home loss against Norwich City in the English Championship.

Chirewa suffered a concussion during the international break and returned to action as a second half substitute.

He played the remaining nineteen minutes and was booked during that period.

Andy Rinomhota was a first half substitute in Reading’s 4-1 loss to Hull City.

Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute in Luton Town’s clash versus Plymouth Argyle, while Galloway came from the bench and featured in the encounter for The Pilgrims.

In the Scottish Premier League, Tawanda Maswanhise was an unused substitute in Motherwell’s 2-1 win over St Mirren, while Denmark-based defender Munashe Garananga was not part of the FC Copenhagen matchday squad over the weekend due to an unknown injury.

Teenage Hadebe was an unused substitute in FC Cincinnati’s 2-1 defeat to Los Angeles FC in American MLS.