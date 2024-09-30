Zim U20 through to semifinals of Afcon U20 COSAFA Qualifier

The Zimbabwe U20 national team booked their place in the semifinals of the Afcon U20 COSAFA Qualifier after topping the Group A.

The Young Warriors attained seven points following their 1-0 win over host Mozambique in the final group game played on Monday.

The Simon Marange coached side cruised to the victory courtesy of Enock Moyo’s second half strike.

Moyo, who also scored in the game against Botswana, netted his second goal at the tournament on the 46th minute.

As Group A winners, Zimbabwe will face the best runner-up in the group stage, while Group B winner and Group C winner clash in the other semifinal.

Both games will be played on 3 October, with the semifinal involving the Young Warriors starting at 3 pm CAT.

The two finalists will qualify for the Afcon finals.