Congested schedule for Zimbabwe in October as fixtures for national teams are confirmed

The Zimbabwe national teams will be involved in action this month, with a number of games lined up.

Starting the action in this new month, the Zimbabwe U20 men’s team will continue their campaign at the Afcon U20 COSAFA Qualifier.

The Young Warriors will play in the semifinals on 3 October against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.

Should they keep their campaign alive, the youngsters will be featuring in the tournament’s final on 5 October.

The senior men’s team will then headline the schedule with their 2025 Afcon Qualifiers

The Warriors will play Namibia in back-to-back games in the third and fourth matchday of Group J.

Namibia will host the matchday 3 encounter on Thursday 10 October. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Zimbabwe will then host the matchday 4 tie at the same venue on 14 October at 6 pm CAT.

The 2025 AFCON Qualifiers will be followed by the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

The CHAN qualifiers will start with the first round of Qualifiers on the weekend of 25-27 October.

This tournament is only reserved for locally-based players.

The Mighty Warriors will also be in action this month in the COSAFA Women’s Championship in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.