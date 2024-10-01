Murape Murape quits Dynamos

Murape Murape has left his position as the Dynamos assistant coach.

The gaffer announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the Dynamos executive board and executive, which he shared on his Facebook.

He cited a “tense situation with the club’s leadership” as the reason behind his resignation.

The letter reads: “I am writing to inform you of my immediate resignation from my position as a football coach at Dynamos FC.

“I feel honoured and privileged to have served the club during this transitional period with my current professional coaches Lloyd Chigowe and Joel Luphahla where we managed to relatively steady the teams performances in the short time in charge.

“However, after a really big thought and discussion with my family considering the tense situation of the club’s leadership with myself, moreso to do with my professional candidness and honesty which has rubbed the wrong areas with the leadership of the club.

“I have come to terms with the fact that it is of the best interest of everyone that I leave and make way for others. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to work with such an amazing team and contribute to the success of it.

“I have enjoyed my time here and am grateful for the experience and skills I have gained. I am confident that I am leaving the team in a good place and wish them all the best for the future. Thank you again for your support and understanding.”

Murape rejoined Dynamos last year after leaving Real Betis Academy.