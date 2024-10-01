Warriors squad for Namibia games named

Warriors coach Michael Nees has named his squad for the upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

The national team will play Namibia in back-to-back encounters in Group J.

Namibia will host the first game in the window on matchday 3 on 10 October before Zimbabwe host the return fixture on matchday 4 on 14 October.

Nees kept most of the players that featured in the opening Afcon Qualifiers Group J games against Kenya and Cameroon.

Notable new faces are Terrence Dzvukamanja and Marvelous Nakamba, who are making their return to the squad.

Dzvukamanja was overlooked in the previous selection due to poor form, while Nakamba was injured.

Brendan Galloway and Tinotenda Kadewere, who both withdrew from the squad for last month’s games have been included.

The Warriors camp will start on 6 October in Johannesburg, South Africa where both matches will be played.

Here is the squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

DEFENDERS:

Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

MIDFIELDERS:

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Tawanda Chirewa (Derby County), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

FORWARDS:

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)