Kalisto Pasuwa enduring worst campaign in Malawi

Kalisto Pasuwa is enduring his worst campaign with Nyasa Big Bullets in the Malawian Super League.

Pasuwa has dominated the league since his arrival in Malawi in 2019, winning five consecutive championship.

But this season, it seems the Zimbabwean gaffer is having a challenging campaign after dropping 15 points behind log leaders Silver Strikers and his side is currently sitting in fifth place.

Both Bullets and Strikers have played twenty games.

This is the first time that Pasuwa’s charges have gone behind with that gap at this stage in five years.

The 15-point gap came after Bullets won eight games, drew nine and lost three to attain 33 points, while the log leaders are unbeaten with the fourteen wins and six draws to achieve 48 points.

Nyasa Big Bullets will be back in action this Friday when they face Ekwendeni Hammers at 3 pm CAT.