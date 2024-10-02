Maswanhise, Chirewa’s availability for Warriors games confirmed

English Championship side Derby County has confirmed Tawanda Chirewa’s availability for the Warriors’ upcoming Afcon Qualifiers.

The forward was selected in the national team squad for the back-to-back Group J games against Namibia scheduled for 10 and 14 October.

Derby confirmed Chirewa’s availability in post on X:

Jacob Zetterström and Tawanda Chirewa will link up with @SvenskFotboll and @Online_Zifa respectively during the next international break. 🇸🇪🇿🇼 Congratulations, lads. 👏 pic.twitter.com/OOByEGBcKA — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) October 2, 2024

Scottish Premier League club Motherwell also confirmed Tawanda Maswanhise’s call-up to the Warriors squad.

Our Warrior is off on international duty 🇿🇼 Tawanda Maswanhise is in the latest Zimbabwe squad. — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) October 1, 2024