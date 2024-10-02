Image Banner

Maswanhise, Chirewa’s availability for Warriors games confirmed

7:51 pm
by Soccer24 Team

English Championship side Derby County has confirmed Tawanda Chirewa’s availability for the Warriors’ upcoming Afcon Qualifiers.

The forward was selected in the national team squad for the back-to-back Group J games against Namibia scheduled for 10 and 14 October.

Derby confirmed Chirewa’s availability in post on X:

Scottish Premier League club Motherwell also confirmed Tawanda Maswanhise’s call-up to the Warriors squad.

