Young Warriors semifinal opponents confirmed as Marange declares readiness

The Zimbabwe national U20 team coach Simon Marange has declared that his charges are ready as they prepare to face Zambia in the semifinal of the Afcon U20 COSAFA Qualifier.

The Young Warriors finished top of Group A after attaining seven points.

Zambia qualified for the semifinals after finishing as the best runner-up.

The semi-final clash is scheduled for the ABB stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is 3 pm CAT.

Speaking to the media, Marange said: “We are at a stage where we are mentally and physically ready to face anyone in the semis.”

The gaffer added: “From the start, our big goal was to try and push to get to the AFCON finals. So, at least we have given ourselves a chance to dream about it and to give it a go.”

The other semifinal will see Angola face off against South Africa.

The two finalists will qualify for the Afcon finals.