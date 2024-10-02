ZIFA confirms gate charges for Warriors, Namibia game

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed the ticket price for the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J matchday 4 encounter against Namibia.

The Warriors will host Namibia on 14 October at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

This game will happen on a neutral ground due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

The general ticket has been pegged at R50.

Meanwhile, the match will be played four days after Namibia hosted the first leg in matchday 3 of the qualifiers.

The match will take place at the same venue as Namibia also don’t have an approved stadium to host international matches.

Namibia haven’t confirmed the ticket prices for the matchday 3 encounter.