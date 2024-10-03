Afcon U20 COSAFA Qualifier: Zimbabwe vs Zambia – Preview, TV Info, Stats and more

The Zimbabwe U20 national team will face Zambia in the semifinals of the Afcon U20 COSAFA Qualifier tournament this afternoon.

The Young Warriors reached the last four round following their top finish in Group A after attaining seven points.

Zambia qualified for the semifinals after finishing as the best placed runner-up in the group stages.

The semi-final clash is scheduled for the ABB stadium. Kick-off is 3 pm CAT.

The winner will join the other finalist in qualifying for the Afcon finals.

TV Info

The game will be available to watch on SuperSport TV in Zimbabwe and the entire Southern Africa.

For those outside the region, the match will be streamed live on FIFA+, CAF TV and COSAFA’s YouTube channel.

What Zim U20 coach Simon Marange said:

“We are at a stage where we are mentally and physically ready to face anyone in the semis. From the start, our big goal was to try and push to get to the AFCON finals. So, at least we have given ourselves a chance to dream about it and to give it a go.”

Form

Zimbabwe are unbeaten at the tournament with two wins and one draw.

Zambia, who were in Group B, lost one match and won one, having played just two games as their pool had only three teams.