FIFA delegation arrives in Zimbabwe

A two-member FIFA delegation has arrived in Zimbabwe to meet local football stakeholders.

The delegation consists of David Fani and Santa Rasoamahenina from the FIFA Regional Office for Southern Africa.

Fani and Rasoamahenina will meet the ZIFA Nomalisation Committee, the FA’s secretariat, Warriors senior players and FIFA forward manager Kudzai Chitima.

The officials will be in Zimbabwe until October 4 and will seek to strengthen football development in the country.

A statement by ZIFA reads: “The Zimbabwe Football Association is honoured to welcome David Fani and Santa Rasoamahenina from the Fifa Regional Office for Southern Africa, who are currently in the country on a mission to strengthen football development.

“The delegation will be in Zimbabwe until October 4, 2024, working closely with key stakeholders to advance several important initiatives.

” Their discussions will focus on the following key agenda items:

– Zifa Village renovation project The team will review project documentation and assist in the preparation of the project application, alongside discussions on title holding to ensure the successful renovation of the Zifa Village.

– Zifa ordinary congress preparations — With the Zifa ordinary congress set for October 18, 2024, the delegation will discuss ongoing preparations to ensure a smooth and well-coordinated event.

– Engagement with Zimbabwe Men’s national team representatives — The delegation will also meet with representatives from the Zimbabwe men’s national team to engage in fruitful discussions on football development and the players’ ongoing involvement in national football initiatives.”

The statement adds: “This mission underlines Fifa’s continued commitment to supporting football growth in Zimbabwe, while also providing crucial guidance on key projects aimed at advancing the sport across the nation. Zifa is grateful for Fifa’s support and looks forward to further collaboration to promote football development in the country.”