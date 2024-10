Final Bafana Bafana squad for Afcon Qualifiers against Congo announced

Hugo Broos has named his final Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers .

South Africa will face Congo Brazzaville in back-to-back Group K games on matchday 3 and 4.

The home game will be played in Port Elizabeth on 11 October and the away match on 15 October.

Here is the squad:

GOALKEEPERS

RONWEN WILLIAMS, RICARDO GOSS, SIPHO CHAINE.

DEFENDERS

SYDNEY MOBBIE, KHULISO MUDAU, GRANT KEKANA, RUSHWIN DORTLEY, NKOSINATHI SIBISI, AUBREY MODIBA, THABISO SESANE, FAWAAZ BASADIEN.

MIDFIELDERS

TEBOHO MOKOENA, JAYDEN ADAMS, THALENTE MBATHA, LUKE LE ROUX.

FORWARDS

OSWIN APPOLLIS, THEMBA ZWANE, PATRICK MASWANGANYI, IQRAAM RAYNERS, ELIAS MOKWANA, LYLE FOSTER, RELEBOHILE MOFOKENG, THAPELO MORENA.