Young Warriors’ stunning comeback in vain as they lose to Zambia and miss out on Afcon U20 qualification

The Zimbabwe U20 national team failed to qualify for the Afcon U20 after losing in a penalty shootout against Zambia in the semifinal of the COSAFA Qualifier.

The Young Warriors lost 6-5 on penalties after the match had ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Simon Marange’s charges went two goals down before the half hour mark after Zambia scored the opening goal in the 7th minute through Peckins Mwale and their captain David Simukonda in the 24th minute.

The game went to the break with Zimbabwe trailing by two goals.

A second half brace from Highlanders man Prince Ndlovu ensured a stunning comeback as the Young Warriors forced the game into the penalties.

However, after converting the first four kicks in the shootout and saving Zambia’s first penalty, Zimbabwe, through Ndlovu, was denied the fifth one to reach the sudden death stage.

They went on to lose the match 6-5 on penalties.

Zambia will now join South Africa in the final scheduled for 5 October.

Both teams have qualified for the Afcon U20 finals.