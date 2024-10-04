COSAFA announces tournament format and draw procedure for 2024 Women’s Championship

COSAFA has announced the tournament format and draw procedures for the 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The tournament will be staged in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from October 22-November 2.

Fourteen countries, including the Zimbabwe, will take part in the competition.

Other participants are hosts South Africa, Malawi, Zambia, Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia and Seychelles.

Draw Details

The group stage draw will be held at COSAFA House in Johannesburg on Tuesday, October 8 at 12 noon CAT.

The draw ceremony will be streamed live on COSAFA’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

The teams will be split into four groups, two containing four teams and two with three nations. The four group winners will qualify for the semifinals.

There will be two venues used in Gqeberha, including the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium that was built ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and remains among the best stadia in Africa.

South Africa have won seven of the previous 10 COSAFA Women’s Championships played, with Zimbabwe (2011), Tanzania, Zambia and Malawi the other teams to lift the trophy.