Francis Chandida donates to former club Shabanie Mine

Retired midfielder Francis Chandida has donated football kits to his former club Shabanie Mine.

The Chinda Boys are currently playing in the ZIFA Central Region Division One.

The Zvishavane-based club has of late been facing financial problems, and the donation comes as a shot in the arm for the struggling side.

Shabanie Mine announced the news on social media, saying:

“Our former great midfield maestro Francis “Gwejegweje” Chandida donated a soccer kit to his former club Shabanie Mine FC.

“Chandida, who is now into logistics business, expressed the need for all former players to look back and help their former clubs since standards may deteriorate with time but football passion won’t change.

“As Shabanie Mine FC, we are greatful with this donation.”