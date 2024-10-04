Simon Marange reacts to Young Warriors’ failure to qualify for Afcon U20

Young Warriors coach Simon Marange says he’s proud of his charges despite failing to qualify for the Afcon U20 finals.

The Young Warriors lost 6-5 on penalties to Zambia in the semifinal of the COSAFA Qualifier.

The match had ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Marange’s charges went two goals down before the break after Zambia scored the opening goal in the 7th minute through Peckins Mwale and their captain David Simukonda in the 24th minute.

A second half brace from Highlanders man Prince Ndlovu ensured a stunning comeback as the Young Warriors forced the game into the penalties.

However, after converting the first four kicks in the shootout and saving Zambia’s first penalty, Zimbabwe, through Ndlovu, was denied the fifth one.

They went on to lose the match 6-5 on penalties and the defeat left an emotionally-charged Marange in tears.

Speaking after the match, the gaffer said: “For myself as a Zimbabwean, and not just as a coach, I think I am proud of these young men and everyone else should be too.

“They have given everything for the country. They went through blood, sweat, and tears on the pitch and we can only be proud.”

Following the victory, Zambia will face South Africa in the COSAFA Qualifier final scheduled for 5 October.

Both teams qualified for the Afcon U20 finals.