Supersport United confirms Terrence Dzvukamanja’s Warriors call-up

SuperSport United have confirmed Terrence Dzvukamanja’s call-up to the Zimbabwe national team.

Dzvukamanja was named in the Warriors squad for the upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will face Namibia in back-to-back Group J games on 10 and 14 October at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Dzvukamanja is making his return to the national team after he was overlooked in the previous selection due to form.

Posting on X, Supersport United congratulated the striker for being called to the senior team.

The club said: “Huge congrats to Terrence Dzvukamanja for being selected in the Zimbabwe squad for the upcoming AFCON 2025 Qualifiers!”

