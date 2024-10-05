Should the remaining two minutes of the abandoned Karoi-Scottland game be played?

Title-chasing Scottland being awarded three points for their abandoned match against Karoi United at Chikangwe Stadium on September 15, would be one of, if not the most disgraceful football decision ever.

The integrity of the Northern Region Soccer League came under the microscope for the umpteenth time when 32-year old referee Martin Dingo, who had refused to officiate a PSL match during the same weekend citing illness, conveniently accepted the Karoi-Scottland referring job.

Unfortunately, the match was abandoned in the 88th minute with the two sides level at 1-1 —Peter Bhero having cancelled out Ronald Pfumbidzai’s first half strike.

Dingo declared himself unfit to last the remaining two minutes of regulation time citing lack of fitness, claiming that a ‘missile’ thrown from the stands had hit him.

He (Dingo) theatrically threw himself to the ground twice, before declaring himself unfit, but walked to the dressing unassisted despite getting no medical attention whatsoever, when the game was eventually abandoned.

Karoi United insist Dingo was only hit by a match ball which was thrown back on to the field of play and accused the referee of deliberately causing the abandonment of the game.

The Northern Region Soccer League, through a statement, blamed “violence” for the chaos at Chikangwe.

“The Northern Region Soccer League is shocked and dismayed by the acts of violence that occurred on the 15th of September at Chikangwe Stadium during a league match between Karoi United FC and Scottland FC, as was witnessed by the multitude of fans who attended the match as well as reported by match officials,” read part of the statement.

Yesterday, the Martin Kweza-led Northern Region Soccer League administration, which is said to be operating without a disciplinary committee, broke silence on the issue.

“The hearing of the abandoned match between Karoi United FC and Scottland FC was set down today and after noting some shortcomings, was accordingly postponed to the 7th of October 2024,” said Media Officer Yeukai Dyakonda in a statement.

Football analysts, in the wake of debate surrounding the outcome of the match, have argued that the remaining two minutes should be played, not for any of the two sides to be awarded three points.

The remaining 38 minutes of the Eastern Region Soccer League match between log leaders FC Wangu Mazodze and Mutare City Rovers on July 7, which was halted due to poor lighting having kicked later than scheduled, were completed at Muchenje Stadium on July 31.

Should the abandoned Karoi United-Scottland game follow suit?