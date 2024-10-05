Simba Bhora edge Chicken Inn to extend lead at the top, Khama Billiat back on scoresheet for Yadah

Simba Bhora extended their lead at the top after beating Chicken Inn in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 29 encounter played at Wadzanayi Stadium on Saturday.

Simba cruised to the victory courtesy of Perfect Chikwende’s second half strike.

The result put the Shamva-based side on sixty points, ten ahead of second-placed FC Platinum, who are in action on Sunday.

In Harare, Khama Billiat moved to eleven goals after netting a penalty in Yadah’s 5-3 win over Arenel.

Billiat is now level on goals with CAPS United’s William Manondo who is on top of the scoring chart.

Jerry Chipangura and Mandla Mlilo scored a brace each in Yadah’s victory.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum lost 1-0 to Telone, while Greenfuel and Manica Diamonds played a 1-1 draw.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 29 Results:

Simba Bhora 1-0 Chicken Inn

Telone 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Herentals

Yadah 5-3 Arenel

Greenfuel 1-1 Manica Diamonds

Action as it happened: https://www.soccer24.co.zw/xuue