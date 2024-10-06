CAPS United in late comeback to beat Dynamos and break five-year jinx

CAPS United delivered a late comeback to beat Dynamos 2-1 and registered their first league win in the Harare Derby since 2019.

The Green Machine, who also achieved a similar feet against Highlanders last month, scored two late goals through Jayden Bakari and Innocent Zambezi to end Dembare’s dominance in the tie.

The match saw few threatening chances created in the opening stages, though the hosts were in control of the possession.

Valentine Kadonzvo and Shadreck Nyahwa got the best chances in the first half hour but both players failed to convert their efforts.

The Green Machine, on the other end, didn’t have many threatening attacks created.

It was Kadonzvo, who finally got it right and opened the scoring after brilliantly beat his markers before slotting home the ball on minute 40.

CAPS only responded in the second half through Bakari’s equaliser on the 73rd minute.

Zambezi added another one ten minutes later to seal the victory.

The result also ended Dynamos’ eight-match unbeaten run.

Elsewhere, Highlanders beat ZPC Kariba 2-0, thanks to goals from Lynoth Chikuhwa, who’s now the joint top-scorer, and McKinnon Mushore.

FC Platinum drew 2-2 against Hwange, while Chegutu Pirates edged Bikita Minerals 2-1.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 29 Results:

Dynamos 1-2 CAPS United

Highlanders 2-0 ZPC Kariba

Hwange 2-2 FC Platinum

Chegutu Pirates 2-1 Bikita Minerals