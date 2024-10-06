Chitembwe blasts Warriors coach Nees over Murwira unavailability for Harare derby

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has blasted Warriors coach Michael Nees over the unavailability of Godknows Murwira for today’s match against Dynamos, describing the German expatriate as a clown who thinks Zimbabwean football is 50 years behind.

Nees reportedly ordered Murwira and Dynamos right back Emmanuel Jalai, who are part of the Warriors squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers, not to participate in the derby ahead of the departure to South Africa.

Yadah talisman Khama Billiat and Simba Bhora captain Walter Musona, who are also part of the squad, played for their respective clubs yesterday so Nees ordering Murwira not to play today, irked Chitembwe.

“The major talking point of the game was the unavailability of Godknows (Murwira). I’m extremely disappointed,” Chitembwe told journalists after the game.

“I’m one kind of person who speaks his mind, not caring what people think of what I say but I’m extremely disappointed with what happened with Godknows.

“He is an important player and he is our captain and for that matter, we need him in important matches like this one.

“But if some clown thinks he came make decisions on behalf of the team that I coach then it’s very unfortunate. It appears as if we are 40 or 50 years back in football terms that is and I’m not happy about it.

“Cameroon are participating the same competition as Zimbabwe but (Andre) Onana played for Manchester United today.

“Khama (Billiat) played yesterday, Jordan Zemura played yesterday yet someone thinks he wants to change the way we think,” added Chitembwe.

The CAPS coach also made reference to the time when Jairos Tapera was in charge of the Warriors, when the Manica Diamonds coach appeared to have been deprived of certain players by the Premier Soccer League.