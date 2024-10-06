Dynamos vs CAPS United: Preview, TV Info, Stats, Form & More

Dynamos will host CAPS United in the second installment of the Harare Derby in the Castle Lager Premiership this afternoon.

The matchday 29 will be played at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

TV Info

ZTN Prime will broadcast the match live, with the coverage starting at 2 pm CAT. The channel is available on DStv Zimbabwe.

Live stream will be available on the same channel via the DStv Stream app. Registration is required.

What the coaches said:

Dynamos’ Lloyd Chigowe said: “There are no easy games for Dynamos. We just have to brace up and have our knives sharpened for the derby. We are aiming to play our last nine games as if our lives depend on them as well as defend the Chibuku Super Cup.”

CAPS United assistant coach Tonderai Marume said: “This is one of the biggest fixtures on the land and the expectation, even the hype, is very high because it is Dynamos vs Caps United. Of course Dynamos have been eliminated from the Confed Cup, but in the league, they have been doing very well and we also have doing very well, so it means this game is going to be very competitive.”

Form

CAPS United have failed to win in their last two matches after playing a one-all draw with Yadah FC last Sunday and losing away at Hwange in the previous encounter.

Dynamos are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run.

Head to Head Stats

Caps United have failed to beat Dynamos in the league since their 1-0 victory in November 2019 and the latter have dominated this fixture, where last year they won a double.

The first leg in this season ended in a 1-1 draw.