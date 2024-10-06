Former Warriors international Adam Chicksen joins new English club on loan

Former Warriors left-back Adam Chicksen has joined a new club in the English National League.

Chicksen has moved to fifth-tier club Woking FC on a loan from League Two side Notts County.

A statement by Woking confirmed his signing, saying:

“Woking Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Adam Chicksen.

“The 33-year old joins on loan from Sky Bet League Two side Notts County.

“A left-sided defender, Chicksen came through the MK Dons youth setup, joining Brighton & Hove Albion in 2013. Spells with Charlton Athletic, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers followed, with the defender getting called up to the Zimbabwe national team during his time at Bradford, before signing for Notts County in September 2020.

“Chicksen has been hugely successful at the Magpies, making 133 appearances and scoring 12 goals, with 11 of those coming in the 2022-23 season, where he played an influential role in Notts getting promoted via the play-offs.

“He joins the Cards having made three appearances across league and cup this season, looking to make an impact in a backline where he will be by far the most experienced player.”