Injury concerns hit Warriors camp as three players miss club action ahead of Namibia games

The Warriors camp has been hit with a number of injury concerns ahead of the back-to-back 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J games against Namibia this week.

The national side will play the Brave Warriors on 10 and 14 October at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The team will commence their preparations on Sunday evening in Johannesburg but are likely to be without the Europe-based trio of Tinotenda Kadewere, Munashe Garan’anga and Tawanda Chirewa.

Kadewere missed Nantes’ French Ligue 1 encounter against his former club Lyon on Sunday.

The striker suffered a right hamstring injury over a week ago, which also forced him to miss the previous round encounter.

Garan’anga, who plays for FC Copenhagen in Denmark, is yet to return to action and was not available for Sunday’s game against Silkeborg in the Superliga.

He was expected to return on the weekend but failed a fitness test.

Chirewa also missed weekend’s action after suffering a thigh injury.

The Derby County forward recently returned from a head injury that he suffered during the last international break.

Meanwhile, the locally-based group in the Warriors squad left for Johannesburg on Sunday evening.

They will link up with the rest of the team in South Africa.